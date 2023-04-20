Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $62.74 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

