Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $10.76 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.22% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,981 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Trading Down 3.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $67.57 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.68.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.