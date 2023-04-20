Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,857,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of A opened at $138.93 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

