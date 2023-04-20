Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,322 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 158.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $96.91.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

