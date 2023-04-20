Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 7,878 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.40% of Summit Materials worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 33.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.42. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

