Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 49,840 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,840 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.31% of STAAR Surgical worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

