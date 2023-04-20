Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 661 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FMC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FMC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

FMC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $123.75 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

