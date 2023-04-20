Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 738 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 98,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.