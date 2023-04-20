Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 92,435 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,435 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.80% of Guess’ worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Guess’ by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

