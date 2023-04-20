Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morningstar by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Morningstar by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 381,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $209.11 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.99 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.77%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $2,098,342.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,630,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,905,869.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

