Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 612,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 450,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 253,944 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Monday.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

