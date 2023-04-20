Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 846,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.85.

LRCX opened at $491.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.32. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

