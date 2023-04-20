Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q4 guidance to $4.00-5.50 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.25-$5.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $491.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.75 and its 200 day moving average is $458.32.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.85.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.