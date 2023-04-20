Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q4 guidance to $4.00-5.50 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.25-$5.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $491.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.75 and its 200 day moving average is $458.32.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.85.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

