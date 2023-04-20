Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,703,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 230,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.74%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

