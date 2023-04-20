Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.18. 1,006,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

