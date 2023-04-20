Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Lannett Stock Performance
Lannett stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 280,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lannett in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Lannett
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
