Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lannett stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 280,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 483.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lannett in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

