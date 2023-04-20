Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 7,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,034,628 shares in the company, valued at $65,001,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,436. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $526.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Further Reading
