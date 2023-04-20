Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 7,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,034,628 shares in the company, valued at $65,001,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,436. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $526.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

