Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,219,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $289.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average of $293.74. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

