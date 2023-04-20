Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $176.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.42. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

