Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

