Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $122.29 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

