Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,608,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 79,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 410,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,343,000 after buying an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

