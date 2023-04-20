Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.