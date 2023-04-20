Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

