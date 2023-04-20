Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

