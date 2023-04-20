Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

