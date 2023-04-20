Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

LYV opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $114.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.