Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $391,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 198,702 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,452,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 393,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 316,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.8 %

VIV stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.2417 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.96%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

