Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChampionX Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

