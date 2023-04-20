Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE:EME opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

