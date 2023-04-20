Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,929 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 62,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

