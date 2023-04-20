Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

