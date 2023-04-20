Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 566 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,835.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

