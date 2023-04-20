Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,222 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.04 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

