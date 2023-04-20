Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.34. 39,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 57,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.