Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 0.2%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.36. 1,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.