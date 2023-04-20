Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 0.2%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.36. 1,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.
Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.32%.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.
