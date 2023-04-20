Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.09. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

