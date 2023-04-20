Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 900,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 76,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

