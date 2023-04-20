Lincluden Management Ltd. Acquires 2,532 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 125.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,042. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

