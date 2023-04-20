Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Sun Communities by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.94. 127,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.36. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

