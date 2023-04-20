Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 299,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

