Lincluden Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,482 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up 3.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of TELUS worth $28,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TELUS by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 106.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 347,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 114.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

