Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 2,255 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Haleon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,680. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

