Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 461 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,985,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,839,064. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

