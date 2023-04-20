Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 637,200 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637,200 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.76. 1,352,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,394. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

