Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $160.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

