Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 139,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.86. Lindsay has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

