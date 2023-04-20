Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Down 7.9% in March

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,988.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 204,000 shares of company stock worth $65,860 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LPCN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 216,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,801. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
