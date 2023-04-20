LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 2.4 %

LIQT stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

