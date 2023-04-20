Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $36.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE LAD opened at $221.50 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $322.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.
Insider Activity
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
