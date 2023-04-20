Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $36.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE LAD opened at $221.50 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $322.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

